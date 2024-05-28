Rohit Sharma eyes major all-time records at T20 World Cup 2024

Tuesday, May 28, 2024
     
India skipper Rohit Sharma is only one of the two players to feature in all T20 World Cups until now. He will be playing his ninth mega event in the shortest format and is on the verge of breaking quite a few all-time records this time around.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: May 28, 2024 14:01 IST
T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Team India squad for the T20 World Cup will soon assemble in New York as the second batch of players left on Monday (May 27) night. Captain Rohit Sharma was part of the first batch that travelled on May 25 (Saturday) and is already in New York gearing up for the mega event. He is set to feature in his ninth T20 World Cup and possibly his last in the format.

Meanwhile, having played each and every World Cup in the format so far, Rohit Sharma is on the verge of breaking quite a few records in the tournament. He has already played most matches in the competition but is at the fourth position in the list of highest run-scorers. However, the 37-year-old is certain to go past Chris Gayle and Mahela Jaywardene in this list this time around.

Players Runs
Virat Kohli 1141
Mahela Jayawardene 1016
Chris Gayle 965
Rohit Sharma 963

Rohit has so far amassed 963 runs in 36 innings at the T20 World Cup at an average of 34.39 with nine fifties to his name and at a strike rate of 127.88. He needs only threeruns to surpass Univers Boss Gayle who has 965 runs to his name and is not playing international cricket anymore. Rohit is also only 54 runs away from going past Mahela Jayawardene who amassed 1016 in the mega event during his playing career.

Virat Kohli is on top of the list with 1141 runs in just 25 innings at an unreal average of 81.5 and is featuring in the upcoming edition as well. Coming back to Rohit Sharma, he can also surpass Gayle in the list of players with most sixes in T20 World Cup. However, for that to happen, the India skipper will need to have a blockbuster World Cup as he is 29 sixes away from Gayle in this aspect.

Most sixes in T20 World Cup

Player Sixes
Chris Gayle 63
Rohit Sharma 35
Jos Buttler 33
