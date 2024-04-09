Rishabh Pant set for India recall, likely to be picked in T20 World Cup squad | Reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rishabh Pant

Team India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup is likely to be picked at the end of April or first week of May. Selection of the certain players will also depend on their performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). As far as Rishabh Pant is concerned, he seems to have done enough to be picked for the mega event.

According to the reports in Cricbuzz, the Indian think tank is convinced with Pant's fitness and form. The left-hander is leading the Delhi Capitals in the IPL and has done well behind the wickets while also scoring two fifties in five matches so far. Pant has amassed 153 runs in five outings this season at a strike-rate of 154.54 and an average of 30.6.

For the unversed, Rishabh Pant survived a dreadful accident in December 2022 and has overcome several body injuries to make comeback in 14-15 months. His knee injury was one of the major concerns which had put question marks on his wicketkeeping but the man has convinced everyone with his job behind the stumps.

"Yeah look it's great for Indian cricket, but it's also great for Rishabh Pant. I think the work that has gone into his rehab to get back to that level of play at any standard is an amazing achievement. He deserves a lot of credit for his hard work and it's great to see him on the field, captaining and playing well, batting and keeping. He's a wonderful player and everybody is happy that he's back on the field and we want to see him play for Delhi, but we also want to see him come back and play for India as soon as possible," former Australia skipper Michael Clarke said while speaking to Star Sports.

Meanwhile, the Cricbuzz report also suggests that Virat Kohli is a certainty in the T20 World Cup after several contrasting reports made the rounds before the start of IPL 2024. Kohli is currently leading run-getter of the season by a distance having amassed 316 runs in five matches with a century to his name as well.