RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match 30: Preview, head-to-head record and predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis against MI in the IPL 2024

RCB vs SRH Preview: Bottom-placed Royal Challengers will be searching for their second win of the IPL 2024 season as they host flying-again Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. Faf du Plessis-led RCB will enter this game with four successive defeats and desperately need a win to remain alive in the race for playoff qualification.

Bengaluru failed to defend 197 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium with the latter chasing down a big target without any trouble. Faf, Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik all recorded fifties each to show some much-needed batting form but once again RCB's bowling attack proved toothless.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad narrowly defended 182 runs against Punjab Kings in their last game to register two consecutive wins for the first time in the IPL 2024. Pat Cummins-led Hyderabad are looking in a good rhythm to mount a title challenge this season.

Sunrisers might go to second spot in the points table with two more points against Royal Challengers with the latter looking to get out of the bottom place on Monday.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 30th T20 match

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: Monday, April 15 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

RCB vs SRH Head-to-Head Record:

Sunrisers Hyderabad narrowly lead head-to-head record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Bengaluru have won 10 and lost 12 of 23 matches played against Hyderabad. However, RCB face better in recent games with three wins in the last five meetings, including two dominant wins in the last two matches.

In their last meeting in IPL 2023, Virat Kohli's century trumps Heinrich Klaasen's 104 as Bengaluru chased down a 187-run target with eight wickets and four balls remaining. RCB also recorded a big 67-run win when both teams last played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and have lost only two of eight games at home against SRH.

Matches RCB Won SRH Won No Result 23 10 12 1

At M Chinnaswamy Stadium RCB Won SRH Won No Result 8 5 2 1

RCB vs SRH Predicted Playing XIs:

Struggling Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell remains a doubt for the SRH game with a minor finger injury and is expected to be replaced by Cameron Green. Sunrisers Hyderabad face no fresh injury and unavailability issues and are expected to field the same playing XI on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.