RCB induct former speedster Vinay Kumar into Hall of Fame, Karnataka legend joins elite list

Moments before officially changing its name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the franchise on Tuesday inducted former pace bowler Vinay Kumar into its Hall of Fame. The Karnataka legend became the third RCB player to be inducted into the prestigious list. He is the third-highest wicket-taker of the franchise.

"Formidable cricketer. Our third-highest wicket-taker. We’re celebrating Namma Vinay Kumar as we engrave his name on the elite list - RCB Hall of Fame," the franchise wrote in an announcement on its social media.

Kumar is the third player to be inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame list. He joins AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle as the only other two players in the elite list.

Kumar has played for RCB in five seasons. He was part of the team from 2008 to 2010 and then from 2012 to 2013. He featured in 70 T20 games for RCB and snared 80 wickets for the team. 2013 was his breakout season as he snared 23 scalps that year.

RCB change name ahead of IPL 2024

RCB have also changed their name ahead of the new season of the tournament. From Royal Challengers Bangalore, the franchise will now be called Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The major developments came in the RCB Unbox event organised at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium three days ahead of the new season of the tournament.

The event marked a celebration time as men's and women's RCB cricketers were invited to it. The women's team, which recently won the Women's Premier League, graced the event. Smriti Mandhana and co. received a guard of honour from the men's players for their title win in WPL.

There were several performances too in the event with bands and renowned musicians featuring in the Unbox event. Legendary DJ and music composer Alan Walker also marked his presence and performed at the event.