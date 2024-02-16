Friday, February 16, 2024
     
  5. Ravichandran Ashwin withdraws from Rajkot Test due to family medical emergency

Ravichandran Ashwin created history on Day 2 by recording his 500th Test wicket but will not be available for the remainder of the match in Rajkot. England posted 207/2 in just 35 overs and are trailing by 238 runs in their first innings.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2024 23:22 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin
Image Source : GETTY Ravichandran Ashwin during a net session in Rajkot

In a big blow to the Indian cricket team, the star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of the ongoing third Test match against England in Rajkot on Friday. Ashwin withdrew his name due to a family medical emergency after Day 2's play at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that the veteran bowler withdrew from the third match effective immediately due to a family medical emergency on Friday. The BCCI also requested fans and media to give privacy to the player and his family during this challenging time. 

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family," the BCCI statement said. "The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time. The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period."

More to follow...

