'Why bowlers get abused when batsmen are stealing yards?': SA bowler supports Ashwin on Mankading

Mankading has always been a controversy-ridden topic of debate in cricket. Two years ago, India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made headlines after he 'Mankaded' Jos Buttler during an Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Rajasthan Royals.

Ashwin has always been a staunch supporter of the dismissal, but many have expressed reservations against it, saying that it is against the spirit of the game.

The debate continues to divide opinion in the cricketing circles, and Ashwin reignited the debate on his official Twitter account. Reacting to an article from former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, Ashwin talked about 'Mankading'.

Manjrekar had opined that rules like 'free-hit' are in favour of batsmen, to which Ashwin replied, "Come on @sanjaymanjrekar, free hit is a great marketing tool and has captured the imagination of all the fans. Let’s add a free ball for the bowlers every time a batter leaves the non strikers end early, a wicket of that ball will reduce 10 runs of the bowlers analysis and total."

In a brief discussion with a fan, Ashwin said that many bowlers opt to not 'Mankad' because of the mental trauma associated with it. "The mental trauma that the bowlers may go through stops them from doing it," wrote Ashwin.

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, then, joined the debate, saying that there should be no "fear" among the bowlers regarding 'Mankading' the batsman.

"@ashwinravi99 I think all bowlers should do it without any fear.. its within the rules of the game. Why must the bowlers get abused about "spirit of cricket" when it's actually the batsmen that are stealing yards and THAT is against the spirit of cricket. That's the real truth," wrote Shamsi.

Ashwin will return to action in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship, which is scheduled to take place between June 18-22 in Southampton. India will meet New Zealand for the titular clash.