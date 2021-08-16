Rashid Khan and Nabi will play in remainder of IPL 2021 for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUNRISERS HYDERABAD File photo of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Afghan players Mohammad Nabi (left) and Rashid Khan.

As Afghanistan dives into a socio-political crisis again, questions have been raised if the nation's star spinner Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammed Nabi will be part of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League, starting from September 19.

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad has confirmed that both players will be available for the remaining part of the 14th edition of the league.

Speaking to ANI, SRH CEO K. Shanmugam said the two Afghanistan players will be a part of the team. "We haven't spoken on what is happening at present, but they are available for the tournament," said the SRH official.

When asked about the departure of the team for UAE, he said: "We are leaving at the end of the month, August 31."

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently at the bottom of the points table having just won one game against Punjab Kings that led them to replace David Warner with Kane Williamson as the team’s captain.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen said Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan is worried about his family's well being in Afghanistan. As per Pietersen, Rashid, who is currently playing for Trent Rockets in The Hundred, is not able to get his family out of the country because of the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Afghanistan went into crisis mode as the Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital after the government collapsed and the embattled president joined an exodus of his fellow citizens and foreigners, signalling the end of a costly two-decade US campaign to remake the country.