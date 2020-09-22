Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020: CSK look to continue winning momentum

Live Score Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of RR vs CSK live IPL match from Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After a dominating win over defending champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in their second game of IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Captain Steve Smith availability will give a huge boost to Rajasthan franchise, who will be playing their first game of the season. In the battle of odds, Chennai will be the firm favourite to win the tie as Rajasthan will be missing their two key players - Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. It will be interesting to see which four overseas players will get chances for RR in their first game. Going by the past encounters between the two teams, the CSK unquestionably hold an edge over the Royals as they have emerged victorious 14 times from 21 games while the Jaipur-based franchise has won the remaining clashes. Here you can follow all the live updates and ball by ball commentary of RR vs CSK live IPL match from Sharjah.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Score IPL 2020: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

18.01 IST: The battle for supremacy is on between Steve Smith and MS Dhoni

17.50 IST: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super King IPL 2020 Match 4 from Sharjah.

