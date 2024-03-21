Rajasthan Royals suffer major blow as star Australian bowler pulls out of IPL 2024, reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian cricket team with the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in December 2023

In a major blow to Rajasthan Royals, Australian bowler Adam Zampa reportedly pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday, March 21.

According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, Zampa has withdrawn his name from the IPL 2024 due to personal reasons. The franchise retained Zampa despite making just six appearances last season but his manager has confirmed that the ace spinner will not play the 17th edition of IPL starting on March 22.

Zampa was the leading wicket-taker for the winner Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 where he picked 23 wickets in just 11 innings. He has regularly featured in Australia's white-ball teams this year and also featured heavily for Melbourne Renegades in the BBL 2024.

Rajasthan Royals have a quality spin attack in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal who took a combined 35 wickets in IPL 2023. But Sanju Samson-led franchise lacks backup options and now with Zampa ruled out, they might be forced to look for replacements.

Prasidh Krishna has been already ruled out of the entire IPL 2024 due to a quadriceps injury and the franchise is yet to announce a replacement. Rajasthan signed Rovman Powell and Nandre Burger to boost their pace attack in the player auction.

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2024: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Trent Boult, Donovan Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Rathore, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.

Rules out: Prasidh Krishna (injury) and Adam Zampa (personal reasons).

