President of Zimbabwe trolls Pakistan after embarrassing loss at T20 World Cup 2022

Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe has put out a Tweet trolling Pakistan for their embarrassing loss in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Mnangagwa wrote, "What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean.

Fans had hilarious reactions on the Tweet. Here are some of the best reactions.

While this Tweet was put out on a lighter note, this wasn't the case with Shoaib Akhtar who unabashedly bashed Pakistan after a poor show against Zimbabwe. He not only criticised the players, but also called out the board for selecting average players and team management. He put out a series of Tweets.

He first wrote, "That's embarrassing, to be most polite!"

After the first Tweet, Akhtar Tweeted a video where he said, "Very very embarrassing. Keep on selecting average players and team management. This is the outcome. I am super disappointed. I mean losing against Zimbabwe? Now you are not even going to qualify with ease."

The caption of the video read, "Average mindset, Average results. That's the reality, face it.

He then put out a third Tweet saying, "Agar Zimbabwe hai toh khud he ho jaaye ga sab kuch? Nahi, khud nahi hota, kerna parta hai."

Pakistan will next go head to head with South Africa who are now scheduled to face India on October 30, Sunday. Their qualification hopes are now up in the air and they will have to play out of their skin and hope that other results go their way for them to make it to the semifinals.

Team in Today's Clash

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe XI: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

