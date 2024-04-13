PBKS vs RR: Head to head record between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2024 match 27

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 27th game of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match will be a home affair for Punjab as it will be contested at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Both teams are coming into this contest on the back of defeats and hence would be eager to regain winning momentum. While Punjab lost their previous contest to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by two runs at home in a nail-biting contest, Rajasthan also went down in a cliffhanger to Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets.

Rajasthan's batters and bowlers have displayed remarkable touch so far and would be eager to better their record on Saturday. Riyan Parag (261 runs) and Sanju Samson (246 runs) are among the top five run-getters of the season whereas Yuzvendra Chahal (10 wickets) is second on the list to bag the Purple Cap.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in the IPL

Punjab and Rajasthan have locked horns with each other on 26 occasions in the history of the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan enjoy the wood over PBKS as they have won 15 out of the 26 contests. Punjab, meanwhile, have won only 11 games and would like to improve their record on April 13.

Punjab Kings IPL 2024 squad

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.

Rajasthan IPL 2024 squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore.