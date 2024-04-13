Saturday, April 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PBKS vs RR: Head to head record between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2024 match 27

PBKS vs RR: Head to head record between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2024 match 27

While Rajasthan Royals (RR) are at the top of the table with eight points to their credit, whereas Punjab Kings (PBKS) are eighth with two wins in three games. PBKS are ahead of Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: April 13, 2024 11:16 IST
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals.
Image Source : PTI Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 27th game of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match will be a home affair for Punjab as it will be contested at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Both teams are coming into this contest on the back of defeats and hence would be eager to regain winning momentum. While Punjab lost their previous contest to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by two runs at home in a nail-biting contest, Rajasthan also went down in a cliffhanger to Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets.

Rajasthan's batters and bowlers have displayed remarkable touch so far and would be eager to better their record on Saturday. Riyan Parag (261 runs) and Sanju Samson (246 runs) are among the top five run-getters of the season whereas Yuzvendra Chahal (10 wickets) is second on the list to bag the Purple Cap.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in the IPL

Punjab and Rajasthan have locked horns with each other on 26 occasions in the history of the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan enjoy the wood over PBKS as they have won 15 out of the 26 contests. Punjab, meanwhile, have won only 11 games and would like to improve their record on April 13.

Punjab Kings IPL 2024 squad

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.

Related Stories
PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 27 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XI

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 27 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XI

Delhi Capitals' win over LSG pushes RCB down on IPL 2024 points table

Delhi Capitals' win over LSG pushes RCB down on IPL 2024 points table

PBKS vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal stands at threshold of all-time IPL record

PBKS vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal stands at threshold of all-time IPL record

Rajasthan IPL 2024 squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement