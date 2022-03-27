PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Punjab Kings team during match against RCB in IPL 2022

Riding on brilliant batting performances by Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa followed by finishing touches by Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith Punjab Kings registered their first win of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Sunday.

The Punjab side chased down a huge target of 206 with six balls to spare in a thrilling high-scoring match.

Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 43 each up the order, while M Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith remained not out on 24 and 25 respectively as Punjab reached 208 for 5 in 19 overs.

For RCB, Mohammed Siraj was the most successful bowler with figures of 2/59.

Earlier, RCB posted 205 for 2 after being asked to bat.

Captain Faf du Plessis top-scored with a 57-ball 88, while Virat Kohli made 41 not out as the duo shared 118 runs for the second wicket.

Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a quick fire 32 not out off 14 balls.

For Punjab Kings, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 205 for 2 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 88, Virat Kohli 41 not out, Dinesh Karthik 32 not out; Rahul Chahar 1/22, Arshdeep Singh 1/31).

Punjab Kings: 208 for 5 in 19 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 43, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 43; Mohammed Siraj 2/59).