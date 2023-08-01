Pakistan to face Afghanistan in Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka is set to host a major part of the Asia Cup that is set to start from August 30.

Pakistan and Afghanistan will be locking horns against each other in the three-match ODI series just before the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) both confirmed the development in official statements. The three matches, interestingly, will be played in Sri Lanka where the majority of the Asia Cup is scheduled to take place.

Hambantota and Colombo will host the three matches that are set to be played on August 22, 24 and 26 with the Asia Cup set to commence on August 30. There is not much turnaround time for Pakistan as they are scheduled to face Nepal in Multan in the first match of the Asia Cup in the tournament opener. But going by the PCB statement, it is going to be a very good preparation for the Men in Green.

"These three matches will provide Babar Azam's side an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the 50-over ACC Men's Asia Cup," PCB said in an official statement. Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Mr. Mirwais Ashraf is also confident that his team will do well having beaten Bangladesh 2-1 away from home in the previous ODI assignment. He also believes that the series against Pakistan will be a good preparation for the team in the Asia Cup and subsequently the World Cup too.

"Our previous ODI assignment was a 2-1 series victory in our away tour to Bangladesh, which has boosted the team's morale for the Pakistan Series. We are satisfied with our preparations for the Asia Cup as we have featured in multiple ODI commitments in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently, and playing Pakistan, in Sri Lanka, will help our squad for read the conditions and further prepare for the event," Mirwais said in a statement.

Schedule:

22 August - 1st ODI, Hambantota

24 August - 2nd ODI, Hambantota

26 August - 3rd ODI, Colombo.

