PSL 2024 Live: When and where to watch Pakistan Super League matches for free on TV and streaming in India?

PSL 2024: Lahore Qalandars will target their third successive title when they clash against Islamabad United in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, February 17.

Six teams will clash in a total of 34 matches in the PSL 2024 with four venues Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi playing as hosts. Tow-time winners Lahore and Islamabad will clash in the opener in Lahore and the final will be played in Karachi on March 18.

There is one change in captaincy this year with South African batter Rilee Rossouw replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed at Quetta Gladiators. Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein have joined the Gladiators for the ninth edition of the tournament.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of PSL 2024:

When is the PSL 2024 starting?

The Pakistan Super League 2024 tournament will begin on February 17, 2024, and the final will be played on March 18, 2024.

At what time does the PSL 2024 begin?

The PSL 2024 matches will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Double-headers games will start at 2:30 PM IST).​

Pakistan Super League 2024 venues

The Pakistan Super League 2024 matches will be played in Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Where can you watch the PSL 2024 matches on TV in India?

Unfortunately, the ninth edition of Pakistan Super League will not broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the PSL 2024 online in India?

One can watch the Pakistan Super League 2024 matches online on the FanCode app and website.

PSL 2024 Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Naseem Shah, Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Tom Curran

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Nawaz, James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Rashid Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Dawid Malan, Abbas Afridi, Reece Topley, Ihsanullah, Faisal Akram, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Noor Ahmad, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Naveen ul Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Haseebullah Khan, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz.

Quetta Gladiators: Rilee Rossouw (c), Sherfan Rutherford, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Usman Qadir, Omair Bin Yousuf, Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan.