Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed in T20I squad for series against New Zealand

Pakistan have recalled Sarfaraz Ahmed and Hussain Talat for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand beginning December 18.

Talat and Sarfaraz are the only changes from the Pakistan side that defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 in November.

Hussain, who has replaced Pakistan Shaheens' Zafar Gohar, played his last T20I against South Africa at Centurion in February 2019, while Sarfaraz as reclaimed his spot from Rohail Nazir, who will captain Pakistan Shaheens against New Zealand 'A'.

Fakhar Zaman had played in all the three T20Is against Zimbabwe but missed the New Zealand tour after failing to recover in time due to high fever.

The squad was finalised by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam in consultation with Pakistan Shaheens coach Ijaz Ahmed, who also locked his 16-player squad for the four-day match against New Zealand 'A' to be played in Whangarei from December 17.

"For the T20Is, we have retained the squad that has been playing together for some time. The squad comprises young, talented and high-performing players, who are determined and eager to make names for themselves and further cement their places in the side," Misbah said.

"New Zealand boasts some of the best cricket facilities, which are backed by supportive and appreciative crowds. I want my players to make optimum use of the upcoming opportunities by expressing themselves by playing fearlessly every time they take the field. All the players have our backing and support, and all they now need to show is how much believe, faith and trust they have in their own capabilities," he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Test side players who will not be involved in the T20Is, will remain with Pakistan Shaheens to prepare for the two-Test series, which commences at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on December 26.

As part of their preparation for the four-day match against New Zealand A, which begins on December 17, Shaheens will also play intra-squad practice matches in Queenstown.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz.