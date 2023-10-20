AUS vs PAK: Pakistan make Bizarre error, Babar Azam burns review on first ball of Australia clash | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shaheen Afridi asks for a Bizarre review.

AUS vs PAK: The Pakistan cricket team made a bizarre mistake on the very first ball of its clash against Australia as the Men in Green burnt an unnecessary review in Bengaluru. The Aussies are taking on the Men in Green at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru with both the teams looking to get the better of each other in a crucial World Cup clash

In a bizarre call for review, Shaheen Afridi forced his captain Babar Azam to go for an LBW review on a ball that was not even hitting the pads of Aussie opener David Warner. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first at the batting-friendly Bengaluru Stadium. The Men in Green made a big change to their playing XI as they dropped their vice-captain Shadab Khan from the team and picked in leg-spinner Usama Mir in his place.

Watch Pakistan's Bizarre Review Call

Shaheen Afridi came in to bowl the customary first over of the clash. He sent the first ball on a good length angling in. Warner got an inside edge before the ball deflected onto his pad. Shaheen was all in excitedness and straightaway went for a huge appeal. Even though some players were not convinced Shaheen looked confident and the Pakistan skipper went for a review. But as the ultra-edge loaded in, there was a clear spike when the ball met the bat before it went to the pads.

Notably, Shaheen was about to burn the second review too as he then appealed for a caught behind on the fourth ball of the opening over. However, Babar decided against taking a review to save it for later.

Notably, Usama Mir then dropped a sitter of a catch in the fifth over at mid-on. Warner mishit one back of a length ball and it was an easy chance for the mid-on fielder but Usama made a mess of it as he dropped it. Here are reactions of the Internet users over the two blunders.

