PAK vs NED, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@THEREALPCB) Pakistan take on netherlands in the final ODI of the series

PAK vs NED: The men in green ahead of the much anticipated Asia Cup 2022 are playing a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands. To everybody's surprise, Babar Azam and co. have fielded its senior team which will later fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and competes against teams like India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in the all-important Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan on August 28, 2022, will lock horns against their arch-rivals team India. Preparations are in full swing as Babar Azam and co. are getting some valuable match practice and this might benefit them before going into the multi-nation tournament.



Team Pakistan has won the initial two matches of the ODI series and is eyeing a clean sweep against the host Netherlands, the men in green have been extremely clinical with their performances in the first two ODIs and have left the dutch side clueless. With the final match yet to be played, Pakistan is eyeing a clean sweep that will give them the desired momentum before they head into the Asia Cup.

When will the 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI will be played on August 21, 2022.

What is the venue for the 3rd ODI?

The third ODI will be played at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

What is the scheduled start time for the 3rd ODI?

The third ODI will start on 02:30 pm IST.

What is the live streaming platform for this match?

The match will be live streamed on the FanCode application.

Netherlands v Pakistan ODI Series Schedule:

1st ODI: 16th August 2022

2nd ODI: 18th August 2022

3rd ODI: 21st August 2022

Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Latest Cricket News