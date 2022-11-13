PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup: Shadab Khan set to shatter Shahid Afridi's record as Pakistan eye 2nd T20WC title

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shadab Khan eyes big record

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan and England are all set to chase the glory in the T20 World Cup 2022 final. The two sides are eyeing their second World title in the shortest format. The Pakistan side has hugely been helped by their bowlers and middle-order batters and one among them is Shadab Khan. The all-rounder has been Pakistan's joint-highest wicket-taker and has been crucial with the bat too. In the summit clash, the 24-year-old is all set to shatter former great Shahid Afridi's record in T20I cricket.

Afridi, who donned Pakistan's jersey in T20Is from 2006- 2018, featured in 99 matches. The all-rounder rolled up his wrist in 97 outings and scalped 98 wickets, the highest for Pakistan in the shortest format of cricket. Notably, Shadab Khan, who made his T20I debut in 2017 is just one wicket behind his compatriot in the format. Khan has 97 wickets and is set to break Afridi's record and become the highest wicket-taker for the Boys in Green in T20I cricket.

Shadab Khan has also helped his team to reach the semifinals with the bat. his 20-ball fifty against proteas in a crucial Super 12 game proved to be a match-winning effort for the Asian side in thumping Temba Bavuma's side. Pakistan, who were out of the equation to reach the semis, were granted an entry after the Netherlands beat South Africa and they amassed 6 points. They outclassed New Zealand in the first semifinal by 7 wickets, while the England side thumped the Indian team in the final four. England were on fire in Adelaide when they chased down India's 169 without losing a wicket.

