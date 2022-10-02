PAK vs ENG 7th T20I: England clinch historic 4-3 series win, beat Pakistan in final T20I by 67 runs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PAK vs ENG 7th T20I: England clinch historic 4-3 series win, beat Pakistan in final T20I

England clinched a historic T20I series win on Pakistan soil after they beat the hosts by 67 runs in the final and decisive T20I to clinch the series 4-3. The win is their first on Pakistan soil in 17 years as Moeen Ali and the team now prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia. On the flip side, Pakistan will have to go back to the drawing board after their batters disappointed on the big stage.

Needing to chase 210 the hosts who have relied on the services of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, had a disappointing start as the skipper was dismissed in the first over on 4 runs. Babar was quickly followed by Rizwan (1) as he too disappointed as Pakistan had both their openers back in the pavilion by the second over.

The wickets thereafter kept on falling as English bowlers looked in complete command. Iftikhar Ahmed (19) and Khushdil Shah (27) played important knocks down the line but could not hold on to back Shan Masood who ended on 56 from 43 deliveries. Chris Woakes scalped three wickets, while Reece Topley, Reece Topley, and Adil Rashid were also amongst wicket-takers as the hosts managed to score 142/8 in 20 overs.

Earlier it was England who were asked to bat first after Babar Azam had won the toss. They made a decent start with quickfire 39 runs in four overs before Mohammad Hasnain scalped Alex Hales on 18. In the same over they lost Philip Salt after a horrible mix-up that resulted in a run-out as he departed on 20.

After the setbacks, it was the Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, and Harry Brook show as they steered England to 209/3. Malan top scored with 78 off 47 which consisted of eight fours and three sixes while Duckett scored 30 off 19. Harry Brook missed out on fifty and remained unbeaten on 46 off 29 deliveries that consisted of four sixes. For Mohammad Hasnain was the only bowler to scalp a wicket as other wickets came in the form of run outs.

England will return to Pakistan in December when they play in the Test series while both teams will look to clinch the T20 World Cup in Australia that starts later this month.

