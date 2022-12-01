PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: Shoaib Akhtar comes down heavily on PCB after England thrash Pakistan | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shoaib Akhtar lashes out on PCB

PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: As of now, Shoaib Akhtar along with the entire cricketing world is talking about ongoing Pakistan vs England Test match. With the English cricket team playing a Test match in Pakistan after 17 years, a lot was expected from the match but as of now, it has turned out to be a one-sided affair. It was absolute carnage in Rawalpindi and apart from the white clothes, nothing gave the viewers and cricket experts a reason to feel that it was a Test match.

England displayed the true meaning of Bazball as they thrashed Pakistan for 100 runs within 15 overs. Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat first in the series opener. Zack Crawley, Ollie Poppe, Ben Duckett, and Harry Brook scored stellar tons and batted Pakistan out of the game on the first day. Joe Root failed to score 30, but it hardly matters because England are 506/4 at the end of the day's play. Seeing such a dismal performance by the Pakistan team, former bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board. Surprisingly, Akhtar has backed the bowlers and he has made a pretty valid point this time around.

Shoaib Akhtar fumed as he said:

500 runs, in 75 overs, I am not going to blame our youngsters, our fast bowlers, they are extremely good. Haris Rauf, in particular, is a great asset for us, for our cricket team. There is no doubt that both Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are our assets. I have Ali for the first time, but Haris tried his very best, like a warrior. Haris keeps on trying and so does Naseem. Having said that, do remember, our bowlers have just returned from the T20 World Cup and haven't bowled in any Test match recently, atleast as far as I can remember. There is a difference between both formats. Test matches bruise you and you need to be patient. Adding on this, I'd request all my Pakistani brothers and sisters to write a letter to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and request them to reflect on their preparations. They have made a dead track. Neither the ball is swinging nor is it seaming, the track is useless for our bowlers and we are not playing at our strength.

The former Pakistan speedster did not mince words and he said that England will grill the Pakistan bowling attack on day 2 and will look to score 700 odd runs. Akhtar further said that the PCB should delve into these issues and ensure that they atleast prepare tracks that are apt for Test cricket.

