Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, PAK vs AUS LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 2 Live Updates

Thursday, November 11, 2021
     
Get the Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Updates and Live Scorecard from the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. PAK vs AUS starts at 7:30 PM.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2021 15:35 IST
File image of Aaron Finch and Babar Azam
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File image of Aaron Finch and Babar Azam 

3:30 PM: Pakitan's road to semifinal

Pakistan vs India - In a high-pressure game against arch-rivals India Men in Green brought their A-game onto the table and thrashed Team India by 10 wickets in the opening game. 

Pakistan vs New Zealand - In the next game against New Zealand Pakistan won a thrilling contest by 5 wickets thanks to a blistering cameo by Asif Ali. 

Pakistan vs Afghanistan - Babar Azam's fighting fifty against a spirited bowling lineup of Afghanistan helped Men in Green claim their 3rd consecutive win of the tournament. 

Pakistan vs Namibia - Pakistan openers displayed their class as they guide their side to 45 runs victory over high on confidence Namibia. 

Pakistan vs Scotland - Pakistan managed to continue their winning momentum as they beat Scotland by 72 runs. 

 

