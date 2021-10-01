Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES On this day in 1999: Sourav Ganguly's century against Zimbabwe guided Team India to LG Cup final

On this day in 1999, Sourav Ganguly scored 139 off 147 against Zimbabwe in Nairobi and helped India to reach the final of the LG Cup. He hammered 11 fours and 5 sixes as he went on to make his 8th ODI ton and powered India to post the highest score of the tournament 277/6.

This century was important for Ganguly's perspective as he was having a lean spell prior to the game. The innings also gained popularity over time due to his incredible stroke-playing.

Zimbabwe had only one chance to qualify for the LG Cup final in a do-or-die contest against India. After winning the toss, captain Alistair Campbell decided to bowl first and invited India to bat.

Sadagoppan Ramesh and Sourav Ganguly started India's innings and both made a good start and shared a 70-run partnership for the first wicket. But in the 17th over, Guy Whittall bowled Ramesh and showed him the way to the pavillion.

After the dismissal of Ramesh, Robin Singh, along with Ganguly, tried to handle India's innings and shared a 107-run partnership for the second wicket, but Whittle broke this partnership by dismissing Robin for 41 runs.

After Robin's departure, India started losing wickets at frequent intervals, but with the help of Ganguly's century, India gave Zimbabwe a target of 278 runs in 50 overs.

Neil Johnson and Grant Flower opened the second innings for Zimbabwe and both shared a 50-run partnership. But Venkatesh Prasad did not let it go for long and gave India the first breakthrough by getting Flower out for 38 in 10th over.

Johnson tried to manage the innings somehow but due to the continuous fall of wickets and lack of support from other end, he too could not last long in crease and got out for 52.

Nikhil Chopra's tight spell helped India to get Zimbabwe all out for 170 runs. India won the match by 107 runs. Chopra bowled an excellent spell and took 4 wickets for 33 runs.