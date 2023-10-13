World Cup, NZ vs BAN: From Pitch report to records, all you need to know about MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand players and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.

ODI World Cup 2023, NZ vs BAN: Unbeaten New Zealand and hot and cold Bangladesh are set to face each other in the 11th match of World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Blackcaps are set to receive a boost as their regular captain Kane Williamson is set to return to competitive action after a long injury break. The Kiwis are on a two-match winning streak and now have the Bangla Tigers waiting for them in Chennai.

Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh have managed a win and a loss in their two World Cup games. They chased down 157 in the first game with 6 wickets in hand inside 35 overs but then lost to the English team when they were asked to chase 365, getting bowled out for 227. The match is set to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is known to be supporting the spinners. The venue has hosted numerous games in IPL and the spinners have ruled the roost in those outings. This was also the venue for the India vs Australia contest in the ongoing World Cup, which was won by the hosts.

However, as seen in that game, batting was not an easy task. Australia were bowled out for 199 as the Indian spinners combined to pick 6 wickets. There was something in it for speedsters too as seen in India's chase when Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc reduced India to 2/3.

Notably, chasing is an easier thing than batting first here. This is due to the ball turning under the sun and the dew coming later to make it easy to chase.

MA Chidambaram Stadium- The numbers Game

Total ODI matches: 35

Matches won batting first: 17

Matches won batting second: 17

Average score batting first: 224

Average score batting second: 205

Highest score: 337/7 by Asia XI vs Africa XI

Lowest score: 69/10 by Kenya vs New Zealand

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Probable team:

Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, DJ Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, MJ Henry, Ish Sodhi

Bangladesh Probable team:

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

