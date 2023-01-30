Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Sluggish Lucknow track scripts unwanted history to register another low I Read More

Team India will consider themselves fortunate after they won the second T20I in Lucknow on a sluggish track as Suryakumar Yadav scored 26 off 31 deliveries. The wild and slow nature of the track played a pivotal role in the outcome of the match as both teams struggled to get into their gear. However, the slow track at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is yet again under the scanner after it registered another low in Indian cricket history.

New low for Lucknow track

While India won the contest by six wickets, it was the first time in the history of T20I cricket in India that neither side managed to score a six. Interestingly, 200 aggregate runs were scored in the 39.5 overs of the contest combined, while 12 wickets were scalped by the respective fielding sides. The unwanted stat is another low for the cricketing fans in Lucknow especially when the Indian Premier League (IPL) season is around the corner as the city is set to host matches.

India skipper Hardik Pandya on Sunday slammed the standard of pitches used in the ongoing series against New Zealand and called the track prepared for the second T20I a "shocker". The ball turned in the first T20I in Ranchi and it was no different on Sunday when New Zealand were restricted to 99 for eight. India chased down the target with only one ball to spare.

Hardik Pandya slams Lucknow track

"To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far. I don't mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but these two wickets were not made for T20.

"Somewhere down the line the curators or the grounds that we are going to play in should make sure they prepare the pitches earlier. Other than that, happy. Even 120 would have been a winning total," said Hardik after the series levelling win over New Zealand.

The two sides are now set to meet in the third and final T20I on Wednesday (February 1) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

