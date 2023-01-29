U-19 Women's T20 WC: PM Modi, Virat Kohli pour wishes to Indian team as Shafali & co. achieve historic feat

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Indian team receive wishes from around the country

U-19 Women's T20 WC: The U-19 team of India achieved glory in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup as they defeated England in a one-sided affair by 7 wickets. The match was played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, where India outclassed England to clinch their first-ever title in Women's cricket. Following India's win, wishes have poured in from around the country and the nation's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the team.

PM Modi wished the Indian team on social media. "Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win at the ICC U19 T20 World Cup. They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India's captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli were also the ones to wish the Indian team on their grand success. "Big congratulations to the U-19 girls cricket team for winning the World Cup. Well done on making the nation proud Jai Hind. Bcci women," Sharma wrote. Meanwhile, Kohli stated, "U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph."

The U-19 Women's team of India on Sunday created history as they went on to clinch the first-ever World Cup for India in Women's cricket. Shafali Verma's India thrashed the England side in the final of the U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom by 7 wickets. The Indian bowlers were on song as they first bowled England out for 68 at Senwes Park. Indian women's team, which is a reputable force in World Cricket was a little short of the elusive World Cup at any level. But the girls had different thoughts at Senwes Park. They bowled England for just 68 and then starred with the bat to win the match by 7 wickets. India had earlier defeated New Zealand in the semifinal.

