'No fluke': Ali Khan sends warning to India, Pakistan, Ireland teams after USA's series win over Bangladesh

USA registered its first ever series win over a full-member nation on Thursday (May 23) beating Bangladesh by six runs in the second match. They had also won the first T20I of the three-match series chasing down 157 runs with Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh starring for them. Ali Khan was their hero in the second game picking up three wickets for just 25 runs including that of Shakib Al Hasan in the 18th over of the innings that turned the game on its head.

He also won the player of the match for his efforts and sent a warning to the teams at the T20 World Cup stating that their wins over Bangladesh are no fluke. He has clearly stated that USA will cause upsets at the mega event as the players in the team are hungery for success. Notably, India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada are in USA's group for the T20 World Cup and looking at their performance against Bangladesh, teams will have to be careful.

"We [USA] are hungry, and are going to try to eat whoever comes in our way," Khan said. "This is a time where we can make some changes and adjust. Team looks balanced, and all the guys are hungry. I am sure USA will do some upset [in the T20 World Cup]. We need to put USA out there on the world cricket map. Sometimes when you win against a big side, they say oh it is a fluke. But beating them twice, back-to-back, winning the series is not a fluke. We have the talent, skills and the ability if given the opportunities," Ali Khan said after the match.

The fast bowler also believes that the series win over a full-member nation will be massive confidence booster for the team and the players. He also stressed on the need for associate teams playing more matches against top teams in order for them to showcase their talent to the world. "It's massive. In a series like this, individual performances count as well. As a team, just shows the world what we can do if given the opportunities. If we keep playing at this associate level or lower level, you are just going to stay there.

"But if you have more opportunities to play against bigger sides, top ten teams, there's definitely ways of doing an upset. More opportunities against full members will help us showcase our talent," Ali Khan further added. The third and final T20I between USA and Bangladesh will be played on May 25 and the hosts will be keen on whitewashing the opposition.