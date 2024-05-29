New Zealand players land in Trinidad & Tobago ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BLACKCAPS/INSTAGRAM New Zealand players arrive in Trinidad & Tobago.

The members of New Zealand's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad have landed in the Caribbean ahead of the curtain-raiser of the marquee tournament. Barring, their campaign opener against Afghanistan in Guyana, the Blackcaps will be playing all of their group-stage fixtures at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

New Zealand Cricket took to Instagram to upload a video announcing the arrival of the players in the Caribbean.

"Touchdown in Trinidad, the playing group has arrived in the Caribbean ahead of the T20 World Cup," the Balckcaps captioned the video.

"West Indies is a tough place to get to for a start, so it's not easy to get everyone to Trinidad and Tobago at the same time," head coach Gary Stead had said earlier. "For us, we don't have warm-up games. There's a number of guys who have been in the IPL for the last two months and we've also recently come off the tour to Pakistan.

"There's a lot of experience in the group who have played in the CPL before, so we'll be leaning on those guys and making sure the training we get prior to the first game puts us in a position of where we want to be."

Notably, New Zealand are yet to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy. They lost to Pakistan in the semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 by seven wickets.

The 2021 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup was the most memorable one for the Kiwis where they had fallen short by inches in the final against Australia.

New Zealand's squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears