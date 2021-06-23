Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand outshine India to win inaugural World Test Championship title

New Zealand put on an exemplary display in all three departments to beat India and lift the inaugural World Test Championship title in Southampton. It was an uninspiring performance from Team India -- especially on the final day of the Test as the side was bundled out on 170 despite batting-friendly conditions.

Kane Williamson's side chased down the lowly 139-run target with eight wickets in hand. Ross Taylor hit the winning runs for the Kiwis, securing New Zealand their second ICC title after the 2000 KnockOut Trophy, where they also beat India in the final.

It was a poor outing for India on Day 6 of the Test as the batting order succumbed to traps laid by the New Zealand fast bowlers. Indian captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, the two unbeaten batsmen overnight, were caught fishing while vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane gave away a cheap wicket down the leg side.

Rishabh Pant lived by the sword and died by it, but showed some nerve for his 41 as India were bowled out on 170. Tim Southee was the highest wicket-taker in the innings with four dismissals to his name, but it was an all-round effort from the NZ fast bowlers as the other three primary pacers, Trent Boult (3), Kyle Jamieson (2), and Neil Wagner (1) ended with wickets as well.

Defending the low target was never going to be easy for the Indians, but Ravichandran Ashwin did ignite hopes with his opening spell as he dismissed openers Tom Latham (9) and Devon Conway (19) in quick succession.

The batting duo of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, however, with its 192-Test experience, neutralised the lost momentum to stabilize the Kiwi innings and eventually led New Zealand to victory in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Brief Scores:

India 217 (Rahane 49, Jamieson 5/31)

New Zealand 249 (Conway 54, 4/76)

India 170 (Pant 41, Southee 4/48)

New Zealand 140/2 (Williamson 52*, Ashwin 2/17)