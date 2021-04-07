New Zealand announce 20-member squad for England tour, WTC final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand Test side

New Zealand on Wednesday named a 20-member squad for their tour of England, including the World Test Championship final against India. Led by Kane Williamson, the squad includes three uncapped players - Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Jacob Duffy.

The Kiwis will face England in two Tests, with the first at Lord’s in London starting on June 2, and the second at Edgbaston in Birmingham from June 10th.

The squad will then be trimmed to 15 for the World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting on June 18, as per ICC regulations.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that Ravindra and Duffy richly deserved their Test call ups. “We’re absolutely delighted for Rachin and Jacob,” Stead said.

“I’ve seen first-hand how hard these guys have worked in our NZC winter training squads and with New Zealand A, and so for them to earn their maiden Test call-ups for such a special tour will be really satisfying.

"Rachin's been earmarked as a star of the future since his Under-19 days and we've been really encouraged by the advancement in his game this season, with both bat and ball.

“Jacob’s been a consistent performer on the domestic circuit and his ability to swing the ball made him a particularly compelling option with a Dukes ball in English conditions," added Stead.

Colin de Grandhomme and Ajaz Patel also returned to the longest format after injuries. Patel will join Mitchell Santner and Ravindra as a spin-bowling option in the squad.

“Colin’s injury is progressing well and we’re hopeful he will begin running again shortly. We’ll monitor him closely over the next few weeks to ensure he’s on target with where he needs to be in order to be fit to tour.

“It’s been pleasing to see Ajaz back playing consistently since missing the early part of the season and he’s proven in the past what he can do if the ball is turning," said Stead.

Lockie Ferguson, on the other hand, hasn't been included in the squad in order to protect his fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year. New Zealand will hold two training camps in early May before departing for England.

Meanwhile, Kiwi players involved in the IPL will be managed on a case by case basis, depending on their team's exit from the tournament. Four members of the squad - Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner - are a part of the upcoming IPL edition.

New Zealand full squad for England:

Kane Williamson (c), Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling (wk), Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will Young