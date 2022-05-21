Netizens blast Sunil Gavaskar for 'insensitive' comments on Shimron Hetmyer

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Shimron Hetmyer | File Photo

Shimron Hetmyer made his much-anticipated return to the Rajasthan Royals playing eleven in the match against Chennai Super Kings, on Friday.

Hetmyer left the RR bio-bubble and went back to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Shimron is one of the most important members of the RR squad. Although Hetmyer couldn't do much in his return game for the Royals, commentator Sunil Gavaskar's comments on the West Indies batsman went viral.

As soon as Hetmyer came to bat against CSK, Gavaskar said that since Hetmyer's wife has delivered, he now wants to see if Hetmyer himself can. These comments from the veteran Indian batsman weren't well received on social media, and the netizens bashed him for being distasteful.

Here are some reactions.

As far as the match is concerned, RR won the match by five wickets and sealed the number two spot on the points table. They will now meet Gujarat Titans in Qualifier one.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bat first. Batting first, Moeen Ali put on an absolute exhibition as he pounded his way to the second-fastest fifty of the season in just 19 balls. Moeen was striking them good, but all hell broke loose when he smashed 30 runs off Trent Boult's over.

CSK finished with 75/1 after the Powerplay. But Rajasthan crawled their way back into the match after six overs as they struck with three quick wickets of Devon Conway, Jagadeesan, and Rayudu.

Dhoni and Ali stabilised the ship, but RR choked them out with strict bowling. After a monstrous start, CSK finished with just 150 runs on board

Chasing 151, RR lost Jos Buttler to yet another failure. Samson then laboured his way to 15 off 20 deliveries before getting out to Santner.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the pick among RR batters as he scored a brilliant fifty and eventually finished with 59 off 44 deliveries. Padikkal's woes continued for this season as he could only manage three off nine deliveries.

Ravichandran Ashwin proved his worth and clarified why he was promoted up the order with some eye-catching hits. He was there till the end and was instrumental in RR's chase of 151.

Even with the ball in hand, Ashwin took a wicket and gave away just 28 runs. Rightfully so, he was adjudged as the player of the match.