Rinku Singh: A star destined to own the entire sky

Every once in a while, a player graces a cricket field, and it all feels right. His success, failure, the journey, all of it feels personal. Who doesn't like an underdog story, right? Who doesn't like an underdog climb to the top of the mountain? Something he's been working all his life for, something that means a lot more than just another success story.

The name is Rinku Singh. Get yourself familiar with it, because you will hear a lot about this bloke in the coming years. For those of you who have watched Captain America fight, he has this phrase where he says that he can do this all day. Rinku Singh invokes a similar emotion. In fact, he has fought all day, every day, for so long to be where he is today.

Rinku could have been a sweeper, could have delivered LPG cylinders, but no, he wanted to be a cricketer. The above-mentioned jobs are not degrading, but consider this for a moment. When your family's finances are not great, you have a certain responsibility, your brother takes you to a place for the job of a sweeper, and you come back home to say that you want to focus on cricket.

That takes determination and self-belief of a whole different level. All these qualities were on full display in KKR's game vs Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing 211, KKR were all but out of the chase with 67 runs required off 24 balls.

Nobody gave Kolkata a chance. But then a certain Knight rose like a phoenix and breathed fire. Rinku Singh smashed 40 in just 15 balls and injected life into a match long gone before getting out when KKR needed five runs off three deliveries.

For some reason, the dismissal felt personal. Most people out there wanted KKR to win it, not because they supported the Knight Riders, but because they wanted Rinku to be the hero. Who doesn't like an underdog story? Who doesn't like an underdog climb to the top of the mountain?

Rinku Singh will do great things in future. After all, the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may fulfill their dreams with open eyes.