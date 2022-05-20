MS Dhoni: Are we ready for a final finish? 'Definitely not'

Follow us on Image Source : IPL MS Dhoni | File Photo

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just a name. No, he isn't just a player. Legend? Well, yes. But the man is a lot more than that. He is an emotion.

When he walks out to bat in any situation, two needed off ten deliveries or 12 needed off two, you won't hear a slight drop in the chants that say Maahi. Either you love him, or you absolutely hate him. There is nothing in between. You may have heard it before, but it doesn't make more sense than to be associated with the legend himself. You may love him or hate him, but you cannot ignore him, and that right there is his legacy.

Talking about legacy, it gives me goosebumps to just write it, but today could have been the last day we witnessed the enigma of Indian cricket, the soul of CSK, take the field as a player we have all grown up watching. But it wasn't to be. Dhoni announced that he'll play the next season as it will be unfair to not say thank you to the fans in Chennai.

But the day will come when MS Dhoni, the player, finally walks off into the sunset. Are we ready for it? I am not sure. But were we ready for him to retire from Test cricket? Were we ready for him to give up the limited over captaincy? Were we ready for the post that said, "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 19:29 hrs consider me as Retired"?

If he finally decides to hang up his boots, it won't be the four titles with CSK that define him, it won't be the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, or the 2013 Champions Trophy, but the impact he has had on an entire generation, not just in India, but globally. Jos Buttler, who is probably the best wicketkeeper-batsman at present, once said that if he can accomplish half of what Dhoni has, he'll consider himself successful.

Much like his choices on a cricket field, not many understand the man himself. Even after playing for as long as he has, Dhoni has been able to maintain an aura of secrecy around him. That's precisely the reason we don't know what will eventually pan out.

It feels like a lifetime ago when a boy from Ranchi with long hair came out to bat against Bangladesh. Many might not remember it, but Dhoni got out on a duck in his debut match. From a duck to the destruction he caused throughout his career, Dhoni became much more than a name. Much more than a player. Much more than just a legend. Dhoni became an emotion.