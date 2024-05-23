Netherlands confirm their final squad for T20 World Cup 2024, make two changes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Netherlands

Netherlands have made two changes to their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and the USA. The tournament is set to commence on June 1 and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has set the deadline of May 25 to finalise their squads with any number of changes. However, after the said date, the ICC's technical committee approvals will be required to make any change in the 15-member squad.

Accordingly, the Netherlands have left out Fred Klaassen and Daniel Doram who have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries. Kyle Klein and Saqib Zulfiqar have been named replacements in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Ryan Klein has been added to the travelling reserves list.

Interestingly, Kyle has played only three matches at the international level making his debut in February earlier this year while Saqib is making his return to T20I cricket after almost five years having last played in the shortest format back in August 2019. However, he was part of the ODI World Cup 2023 squad and has been an active player in the 50-over format for the Dutch.

Netherlands are currently involved in a tri-series against Scotland and Ireland and are gearing up for the mega event. They have been slotted in Group D alongside, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nepal and Bangladesh and will start their campaign against Nepal on June 4 in Dallas. Ahead of the tournament, the Dutch will also play a couple of warm-up matches against Sri Lanka and Canada on May 28 and 30 respectively.

Netherlands squad

Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Scott Edwards, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi.