Breaking I Naseem Shah tests positive for Covid-19, ruled out of England series

ENG vs PAK: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been ruled out of the remaining matches against England, Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday. Shah was discharged from the hospital on Thursday after he suffered pneumonia.

Shah featured in one match against England and was rested in the other games. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, 27th of September due to a chest infection and high fever. PCB stated that Shah will is back in the team hotel and he will follow the Covid-19 protocols there. However, it is not confirmed whether Shah will travel with the team on Monday for the T20I tri-series in New Zealand.

