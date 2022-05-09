'My Husband is Fire': Jasprit Bumrah's maiden IPL five-for impresses wife Sanjana Ganesan

Follow us on Image Source : IPL This was Jasprit Bumrah's first five-wicket haul in the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah breathed fire vs Kolkata Knight Riders as he dismantled KKR's batting line-up with a fifer in just 2 overs.

It all started with Bumrah nailing one of the best yorkers you'll see in recent times against Russell, who managed to somehow bring his bat down in time.

On the next ball, Bumrah went short, and Russell pulled and got caught. He dismissed Rana in the same over. But he wasn't done just yet. In the 18th over, Bumrah clinched another three wickets - Sheldon Jackson (5), Pat Cummins (0) and Sunil Narine (0).

Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah's wife, was pretty impressed her husband's performance took to Twitter to express the same.

Incidentally, this was Jasprit Bumrah's first five-wicket haul in the IPL. Another thing worth noting is that he just gave away 10 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Fair to say, it was one of best spells you will ever see in the history of IPL. It was pure gold.