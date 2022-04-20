Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Musharraf Hossain Rubel, former Bangladesh cricketer dies at the age of 40

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) mourns the passing of former Bangladesh National Team player Musharraf Hossain Rubel.The left-arm spinner amassed over 550 wickets across all formats in a career spanning two decades. The BCB extends profound sympathies and condolences," tweeted the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

According to reports, the former spinner was suffering from brain cancer. He was diagnosed in the year 2019 and was treated for the same but the but the tumour relapsed in 2020.

Musharraf had been in hospital over the last couple of weeks, but went home after another bout of chemotherapy recently.

Musharraf was one of seven cricketers of Bangladesh to score 3000 runs and take 300 wickets in first-class cricket.

Musharraf made his first-class debut in 2001-02 season. He grew to be a domestic player, and a regular among the top five wicket-takers in competitions like the National Cricket League and Dhaka Premier League.