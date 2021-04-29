Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

After two successive losses, Mumbai Indians (MI) would like to turn it around when they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an afternoon encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

MI were thrashed by Punjab Kings by nine wickets. Prior to that, they lost to Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

RR, on the other hand, have also been inconsistent this season. Like MI, they have won just two out of their five games. But they are coming off a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

As the two sides meet, let's take a look at MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction.

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan

While Samson has shown more maturity in his previous few innings, Ishan Kishan is due a big knock in IPL 2021 after a slow start to the tournament. With RR's bowling attack relatively weaker due to the absence of few key pacers, Kishan would be tempted to make the opportunity count.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Riyan Parag

Rohit and Suryakumar have been the saving graces for Mumbai Indians' batting order throughout the tournament, and are expected to once again shoulder the responsibility for the defending champions against RR.

Miller, meanwhile, produced a couple of impressive knocks and Parag has shown his ability to score quickfire runs down the batting order.

All-rounder: Chris Morris

The South African has a knack for taking key wickets and RR will be hopeful of Morris to step up in the absence of their frontline overseas pacers.

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar (v/c), Chetan Sakariya

They might have had an off-day in their previous game against Punjab Kings, but the MI bowling attack has been mightily impressive in IPL 2021 so far. Their pace attack, led by Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, has almost always delivered in the death overs for the side while Rahul Chahar has spearheaded the spin department brilliantly.

For RR, Sakariya has been the find of the season. The left-armer has emerged as a good option for the Royals in both, the initial and the death overs.