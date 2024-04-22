Mumbai Indians long wait for win in Jaipur continues as Yashasvi Jaiswal guides RR to clinical victory

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Mumbai Indians long wait to win a game in Jaipur continued as Rajasthan Royals registered a clinical win over the five-time champions in match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2024. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his second IPL ton - both against MI - to take RR to an easy 9-wicket win over Mumbai at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.

MI have not beaten RR in Jaipur since 2012 and their wait will continue for another year as they were blown away by the hosts. The Royals were too good for Mumbai on the day. MI suffered blows early on when they lost four wickets inside the first eight overs. Trent Boult continued doing what he does the best. He got a first-over wicket again in the form of Rohit Sharma. Sandeep Sharma then took two before Yuzvendra Chahal got to his milestone 200th wicket.

Nehal Wadhera and Tilak Varma fought back for the visitors. They brought up a stand of 99 runs to take MI from 52/4 to 151 before Nehal fell one short of his fifty. But Tilak carried and made 65. MI struggled to finish well as Sandeep took three wickets in the final over to take a fifer.

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes second IPL ton

It was a special day for Yashasvi Jaiswal as he finally found back his mojo. After a string of low scores and no fifty-plus score in the ongoing season, Jaiswal bounced back in style as he smashed a ton. He became the youngest player to hit two centuries in IPL as he scored both his tons before turning 23.

Jaiswal hit a century in 59 balls and carried his bat after hitting the winning four. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 104 from 60 balls. His knock featured seven sixes and nine fours as he took RR home with nine wickets in hand and 8 balls to go.

RR's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI's Playing XI:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah