MS Dhoni wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni was declared the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade by the International Cricket Council on Monday.

The former Indian captain was awarded for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011. This is the second time the retired international cricketer won this award. He had won it back in 2011 as well.

In a tweet, the ICC presented Dhoni with the award. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain, on Sunday, was also named as the skipper of ICC Men's T20I and ODI Team of the Decade.

Current India skipper Virat Kohli also bagged top honours -- ODI Player of the Decade and the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. Kohli's Australian counterpart, Steve Smith, grabbed Test Player of the Decade award while Afghanistan star Rashid Khan won T20I Player of the Decade.

"Firstly it's a great honour for me to receive this award. Moments that I hold closest to my heart in the last decade definitely has to be the World Cup win in 2011, the Champions Trophy win in 2013 and winning the series in Australia in 2018. I hold them dearly in my heart," said Kohli after receiving the awards.

Among the women's cricketers, Australia's Ellyse Perry won all three awards: ICC Women's Player of the Decade, ODI Player of the Decade and T20I Player of the Decade award.