MS Dhoni visits Indian dressing room following 2nd T20I vs England - See pictures

Image Source : BCCI MS Dhoni talking to Ishan Kishan after 2nd T20 vs England.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni met with the Indian Team after the men in blue defeated England by 49 runs to seal the series with a game to go.

BCCI shared the pictures from their Twitter handle and wrote,' Always all ears when the great MS Dhoni talks. In the pictures, Dhoni can be seen talking and explaining something to Ishan Kishan. In another picture, he can also be seen posing with Rishabh Pant in the stands.

Recently MS Dhoni celebrated his 41st birthday on July 7.

Over the next decade or so, the world will witness the rise and rise of swashbuckling, attacking, and fearless wicketkeepers. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, and Jonny Bairstow will shatter and create record after record. But, will there be another MS Dhoni?

Will there be someone who'll finish games for fun? Will there be someone who'll give India its next Virat Kohli? Its the next Hitman opener? Will there be someone who'll have an eye for talents like Jadeja and Ashwin? Will there be someone to get India not one, not two, but three ICC trophies? Will someone have the fearlessness to ignore Harbhajan and give an over of a lifetime to someone like a Joginder Singh? Will there be someone with the speed of light behind the stumps?

Ah well, and we haven't even talked about numbers yet. But do we really need to get into that? Probably not. Because - it's not the numbers that defined Dhoni - it was never about the numbers for him - it is all the above things that made him the legend he is.

So yes, his numbers as a wk-batter may go for a toss in the coming decade, but his legacy will never fade away, for it's forged in the essence of Indian cricket, with ink, that'll stand the test of time.