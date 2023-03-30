MS Dhoni misses training due to injury, know latest update on his participation in 1st match of IPL

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings are geared up to face Gujarat Titans in the opening match of the Indian Premier League on Friday. Ahead of the match, the CSK squad was seen practicing, however, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni skipped the net practice session due to an injury. This raised eyebrows at his participation in the first match.

MS Dhoni sustained a left knee injury during a training session in Chennai and because of it, he had to miss the net practice at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan is optimistic that the star player will play in the initial game.

When CSK CEO was asked, he told PTI, "As far as I am concerned, the skipper is 100 percent playing. I don't know about any other development."

In case Dhoni doesn't play, CSK then might ask one among Devon Conway or Ambati Rayudu to keep wickets. With back-to-back matches lined up, there remains a possibility that Dhoni wouldn't like to risk playing and missing more matches in the latter stages of the tournament.

Earlier, CSK star bowler, Mukesh Choudhary was ruled out of the tournament due to injury and Akash Singh was named his replacement.

Chennai Super Kings performance in all editions of tournament

2008 - Runners up

2009 - Semifinals

2010 - Champions

2011 - Champions

2012 - Runners up

2013 - Runners up

2014 - Qualifier 2

2015 - Runners up

2018 - Champions

2019 - Runners up

2020 - Group stage

2021 - Champions

2022 - Group Stage (9th)

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad:

Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Akash Singh, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande, Ravindra Jadeja

