I cried alone in my room: Mohammad Siraj recounts his ordeal during 2020/21 Test series in Australia

Mohammad Siraj, in a conversation on RCB Podcast, recounted several instances from the famous Australian tour of 2020, where India, against all odds, won the series 2-1. Although the series was a subject of much joy, one particular incident spoiled the party for many in Australia, and fans back home.

Siraj was subjected to racial abuse during the third Test at Sydney and the pacer said the team was determined to get the abusers evicted from the stands. "When I was called black monkey and things like that in Australia, I ignored them on the first day, thinking the people were drunk. But when it happened on the second day I decided to go up to the umpires and complain about racism and I conveyed it to Ajju bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) who went to the umpires," Siraj said.

"So, the umpires told him you are free to leave the ground till the matter is settled, but Ajju bhai said we respect cricket so why should we leave the ground? Remove the people who are abusive. We then focused on cricket as people will keep saying all these things," he added.

Team India had major success on that tour and professionally, Siraj had a great tour, but on a personal level, one can only imagine the kind of pain he went through. He lost his father before the start of the series and stayed back with the team owing to bio-bubble requirements.

"In Australia, nobody could visit other players' rooms as we spoke on video calls. But Sridhar sir (former India fielding coach R Sridhar) used to call often asking how are you, what have you eaten etc. It was a good feeling and my fiance was also talking to me (over phone) at that time. I never cried on the phone but there were occasions when I would cry in the room and then will talk to her later," said Siraj.

Siraj has come a long way since then and is now the number-one-ranked ODI bowler in the world. He has consistently put in match-winning performances and has established himself as one the brightest bowling prospects for Team India in the World Cup year.

