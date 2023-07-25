Mohammad Amir set to play County Championship and T20 Blast for Derbyshire in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Amir in action during County Championship

English county Derbyshire have signed Pakistan's renowned fast bowler Mohammad Amir as an overseas pick for the first half of the 2024 season and the 31-year-old left-arm pacer is set to feature in the T20 Blast and the County Championship.

Amir's inclusion will add an extra layer of depth to Derbyshire's bowling attack. The left-arm quick has abundant experience when it comes to T20 cricket.

Having played in prominent T20 leagues like the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and Bangladesh Premier League among others Amir will give a potent look to Derbyshire's bowling attack which failed to impress much during the T20 Blast 2023.

Barring Pakistan's emerging quick Zaman Khan and Zak Chappell who finished as the leading wicket-takers in the recent edition of the T20 Blast none of the other bowlers managed to impress and it was one of the reasons why the side finished sixth on the points table.

Derbyshire's head of cricket Mickey Arthur has expressed his excitement regarding Amir joining the county and mentioned that he will be leading the side's bowling attack in the red-ball and the marquee T20 tournament.

"Mohammad is a world-renowned fast bowler and someone who I am delighted to bring to Derbyshire. He will lead our attack in red ball and T20 for the first half of next season and I’m so excited to see what he will produce.

“I know all about his quality, he has been a big-game player throughout his career and that’s something I’ve seen first-hand. I know the Derbyshire supporters are going to love seeing Mohammad charging in," said Arthur as reported by Cricket Derbyshire.

Amir has represented Essex in county cricket in the past and the prospect of playing for Derbyshire will also bring an opportunity for him to work in tandem with Arthur who was in charge of the proceedings as head coach of Pakistan's senior men's team previously.

"I’ve enjoyed my experiences of county cricket in the past and joining up with Mickey, who I’ve had so much success with internationally, is something I’m looking forward to.

"The County Championship is so special and I’ve always enjoyed playing first-class cricket in England. I’ve spoken to Mickey about the quality in the squad and I want to put in the performances to help Derbyshire challenge in red and white ball cricket next summer," said Amir.

