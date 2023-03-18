MIW vs UPW WPL 2023: Warriorz end Mumbai's winning streak, outclass table toppers by 5 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Warriorz beat Mumbai

MIW vs UPW WPL 2023: UP Warriorz on Saturday became the first team to defeat the Mumbai Indians side in the Women's Premier League. Alyssa Healy's side edged past Harmanpreet Kaur's team in a low scoring affair at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The Warriorz chased down Mumbai's target of 128 in the 20th over with 5 wickets in hand. The chase was anchored by Aussie duo Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris, while India's Deepti Sharma and England's Sophie Ecclestone held their nerves to get Warriorz over the line.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians kept on losing wickets at regular intervals after being put in to bat first. Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt couldn't get the hold of the slow pitch on offer. But Hayley Matthews took her time and then played shots to score 35 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur too looked good in the middle but she too played one too many shots and couldn't go beyond 25 runs. UP Warriorz spinners stifled the MI batters to leave them reeling at 78/5 in the 14th over. This is when Issy Wong played a brilliant cameo helping the team add 49 more runs in the last six overs.

Wong scored 32 runs off just 19 balls with four fours and a six to her name and mustered a fighting total for Mumbai Indians who posted 127 runs in their 20 overs before getting bundled out. Sophie Ecclestone made the most of the conditions returning with 3/15 while Rajeshwari Gayakwad also picked up a couple of wickets. Deepti Sharma was expensive but she also picked up two wickets.

The chase was not going to be easy by any means given the kind of bowlers Mumbai had and they struck early to dismiss the UP openers early. Things got tricky soon as they were left reeling at 27/3 in the 7th over of the innings. Issy Wong was breathing fire with the ball but with the bat, the Australian duo of Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris were up for the task. The duo stabilised the innings with the former taking the attack to the bowlers. Just when the required rate came down and pressure eased, Amelia Kerr took a good return catch to send back McGrath. However, Harris continued her assault with timely boundaries. But she was outdone by Amelia Kerr and the pendulum swung its way. In the end, Ecclestone and Deepti held their nerves to take the Warriorz side over the line in 19.3 overs.

Latest Cricket News