MI vs RR IPL 2024: Will rain interrupt Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals clash at Wankhede Stadium?

MI vs RR IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians are in the hunt for their first win of the season after starting their season with two back-to-back losses. MI's record at the start of an IPL season usually remains poor as they are known as slow-starters and the captaincy of Hardik could not change it till now.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are on a roll after two successive wins in the season and look like a more settled unit as of now. They are one of the only two teams to be undefeated ahead of the 14th match of the tournament.

Mumbai are returning to their home venue for the first time this year and they would hope that the fortunes take a turn now. Ahead of the clash, here is Mumbai's weather report for April 1.

Mumbai Weather Report on April 1

The weather in the financial capital of India on April 1 is predicted to remain partly cloudy. The mercury is expected to hover between 26 degrees and 33 degrees at the lower and upper limits. As per AccuWeather, there is no rain predicted in Mumbai on the first day of April. Around 7 PM when the toss would take place, the temperature is predicted to be 30 degrees with 54% humidity. However, there is no chance of rain before and during the game, as per the weather forecast on AccuWeather.

MI are placed in the last place of the ten-team points table as they are the only team without a win. They would hope to break the jinx.

Team squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis