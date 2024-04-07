Sunday, April 07, 2024
     
MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live score: Mumbai Indians search for their first win, Delhi aim to return to winning ways

MI vs DC IPL 2024 live: Mumbai Indians have lost all their three matches so far and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Delhi Capitals have won only one out of three games and are coming off a massive loss by 106 runs against KKR. Both teams will be keen on adding two points to tally.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2024 15:01 IST
IPL 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV IPL 2024 Match 20 MI vs DC

MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians search for their first win, Delhi aim to return to winning ways

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI are yet to win a game in IPL 2024 and are reeling at the 10th place in the points table after losing all three matches so far. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are troubled with injury to Kuldeep Yadav. He has been advised to rest and won't play this match. They are coming off a loss at the hands of KKR by 106 runs and will be hoping to return to winning ways soon. With both teams desperate for a win, expect this encounter to be a blockbuster one in Mumbai. Stay tuned for live score and match udpates here:

Live updates :MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live score

  • Apr 07, 2024 2:50 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Pitch Report

    The side boundaries are pretty short at 62m and 63m respectively. The straight boundary is at 74m. It's pitch 7 and it's absolutely rock hard, this is the same wicket that was used against Rajasthan Royals. It swung for Trent Boult that night, but it shouldn't be the case today. It's red-hot and feels warm. It has a bit of grass, but there should be plenty of runs on offer. There have been 6 day games here and the scores in 5 of them have been between 180-200. The numbers indicate that spinners have gone for less number of runs, but the ball flies here. Chasing side usually does better here. Should be a high scoring game, reckon Mpumello Mbangwa and Simon Katich

  • Apr 07, 2024 2:41 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Injury concern for Delhi Capitals?

    DC's star allrounder Mitchell Marsh is likely to sit out today with injury and it might present Jake Fraser-McGurk with the opportunity to make his IPL debut.

  • Apr 07, 2024 2:32 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Where are MI and DC on the points table?

    Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the points table whereas Delhi are second-last.

  • Apr 07, 2024 2:25 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Can MI snap their losing streak?

    Mumbai Indians (MI) have suffered a hat-trick of defeats in the ongoing season. A win against Delhi today will help them break their losing streak.

  • Apr 07, 2024 2:14 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    MI have the wood over DC

    Both teams have played 33 games in the IPL against each other. While Mumbai have won 18 games, Delhi have won 15 times.

  • Apr 07, 2024 2:09 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Hello and Welcome!!

    Hello and Welcome to our live blog for IPL 2024 Match 20!!

    The caravan of the T20 extravaganza moves to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will hope to get their first points on the board. Suryakumar Yadav is returning for them which is a huge boost while Delhi Capitals are very much likely to miss Kuldeep Yadav. Toss is scheduled at 3 PM IST. So stay tuned for all the updates, pitch report to make a perfect Dream11 Fantasy team and a lot more.

