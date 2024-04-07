MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live score: Mumbai Indians search for their first win, Delhi aim to return to winning ways

Hello and Welcome to our live blog for IPL 2024 Match 20!!

The caravan of the T20 extravaganza moves to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will hope to get their first points on the board. Suryakumar Yadav is returning for them which is a huge boost while Delhi Capitals are very much likely to miss Kuldeep Yadav. Toss is scheduled at 3 PM IST. So stay tuned for all the updates, pitch report to make a perfect Dream11 Fantasy team and a lot more.