MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live score: Mumbai Indians search for their first win, Delhi aim to return to winning ways

MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians search for their first win, Delhi aim to return to winning waysMumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI are yet to win a game in IPL 2024 and are reeling at the 10th place in the points table after losing all three matches so far. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are troubled with injury to Kuldeep Yadav. He has been advised to rest and won't play this match. They are coming off a loss at the hands of KKR by 106 runs and will be hoping to return to winning ways soon. With both teams desperate for a win, expect this encounter to be a blockbuster one in Mumbai. Stay tuned for live score and match udpates here: