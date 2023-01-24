Men's & Women's ODI teams of 2022 revealed; Harmanpreet Kaur named captain, Kohli, Sharma not included

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICC announces ODI teams of 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday revealed the Men's and Women's ODI teams of the year 2022. The International Cricket body included several stars in the teams and a few Indians have also made the cut. In a big boost, the Indian women's cricket team's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as the captain of the Women's side, which also features two more Indians. Meanwhile, in the men's tally, captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli have missed the cut.

Indians in Men's ODI team

Only two Indian players are included in Men's ODI team. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj have been included in the team, which is captained by Babar Azam.

Both Iyer and Siraj were showstoppers for India in the ODIs in 2022. Iyer was the highest run-getter for India last year, while Siraj has taken the most wickets in the powerplay in the world since 2022. In total, Iyer scored 724 runs in 15 innings, whereas Siraj scalped 24 wickets in 15 innings.

Indians in Women's ODI team

Notably, the women's team features three Indians- Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Renuka Singh. The team is led by India's Harmanpreet Kaur, who had a memorable 2022. She smashed 754 runs in 17 matches, including two tons and five half-tons. Mandhana was on song in 2022 as she made 696 runs in 15 games, including 1 hundred and 6 fifties. Renuka Singh has also made big strides in the bowling department. She scalped 18 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 14.88.

However, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who did not have the best of 2022 in ODIs, have missed the list. While Sharma could not register a single ton, Kohli achieved the three-figure mark once. Sharma scored 249 runs in 8 innings at an average of 41.50 with the highest score of 76. Kohli scored 302 runs at a 27.45 average and smashed one ton (113).

Men's ODI team

Babar Azam, Travis Head, Shai Hope, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham, Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa

Women's ODI team

Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt, Nat Sciver, Beth Mooney, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Renuka Singh, Shabnim Ismail

