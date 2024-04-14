Pathirana to return among 2 changes? Predicting CSK's likely XI for IPL 2024 clash against Mumbai Indians

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chennai Super Kings are likely to make a change or two given they will be playing on a belter of a surface in Mumbai coming from slow Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came back to the winning ways against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and kept their record spotless at home in the 2024 edition of the IPL. CSK haven't travelled well in the season having lost both their games so far on the road in Visakhapatnam against Delhi and in Hyderabad against the Sunrisers and a resurgent Mumbai Indians (MI) will be a challenge for the Men in Yellow on Sunday, April 14.

MI have won their last two games against the sides currently in 9th and 10th places and would hope that they can continue the recent form against a solid CSK outfit. Chennai's spin-heavy line-up has worked at Chepauk and has given them the results, however, considering the drastic shift in the conditions from there to the Wankhede Highway, they might make a change or two to get the best out of their XI.

Matheesha Pathirana has missed the last two games for the Super Kings and if he is fit, expect baby Malinga to be leading the CSK attack against his mentor's side. Pathirana might come into the side either in place of Mustafizur Rahman or Maheesh Theekshana. Given that Chepauk is ideal for Rahman's change-ups, he might be taken to the attack by the batters on a surface in Mumbai where the slower balls sit up to be hit.

Another possible change could be Deepak Chahar, who missed the last game. Shardul Thakur came into the side and even though it will be a home game for him and Tushar Deshpande, if Chahar is fit, he could come in because of his new-ball skills.

The rest of the line-up is likely to remain the same with Sameer Rizvi and Shivam Dube being the enforcers in the middle overs. However, CSK will need a little more from Ruituraj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra as a pair and Wankhede Stadium might just be the place to do it.

CSK's predicted playing XI against Mumbai Indians: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar/Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman/Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Impact player: Shivam Dube