Madan Lal blasts Team India following ODI series loss to BAN; questions fitness, passion and intensity

After Virender Sehwag and Venkatesh Prasad, Madan Lal has now come out all guns blazing, stating that the current Indian Team lacks intensity and passion, and are not looking like an Indian team at all.

"Definitely the Indian team is not going in the right direction. I have not seen the intensity in the team of late. I have not seen 'Josh' in them in the last couple of years," Lal told PTI in an interview.

Lal went on to say that it looks like the team is just going through the motions.

Not Looking Like Team India

"They are not looking like an Indian team at all. That passion for playing for the country is missing. Either their bodies are too tired or they are just going through the motions. And this is a serious concern."

Deepak Chahar, who has been bothered by injuries this year, couldn't complete his quota of overs during the second ODI. The Indian players are dealing with fitness issues with star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too out of the team owing to injuries.

Fitness Issues

Highlighting the fitness issue of players, skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that India "can't have guys coming in to play for the country half-fit."

Referring to Rohit's observation, Lal, who is a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team, said: "It is a very sad thing. If the captain is saying this then something is wrong somewhere."

"Who is responsible for this? Are trainers responsible for this? Why are unfit players going? You are playing international cricket and the results are in front of you. If they want to take rest they can take rest during IPL matches. Your country comes first. If you are not going to win ICC trophies, your nation's cricket is going to go down."

India had crashed out of the T20 World Cup after losing to eventual champions England in the semifinals. Rohit Sharma and Co also made an early exit from the Asia Cup after losing their super 4 games to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Top Order

Lal put the blame on top-order batters for India's not-so-impressive performance in recent times.

"If you see the record, how many centuries they (seniors) have scored in the last three years? And how many in the last year? With the age factor, your hand-eye coordination slows down.

But they have experienced players and they should have performed. If your top order does not perform you are not going to win," said Madan Lal.

The 71-year-old former all-rounder also pulled up the bowlers for their lack of intensity.

Weak Bowling

"Your bowling unit has become very weak suddenly. It looks like they are not going to get any wickets. After 69 for 6, Bangladesh managed to score 271. So what is all this going on?"

Asked if there was a need to have different players for different formats, Lal said: "Every country is playing like that. Must have specialised cricketers for different formats. Why not have different players for different formats? All countries are doing it and India should also do the same."

India lost to Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI by 5 runs and also the series. This, by the way, was only the 2nd series defeat of India to Bangladesh.

