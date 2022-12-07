Virender Sehwag lashes out at Team India following series loss vs BAN; says Team India needs to wake up

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virender Sehwag | File Photo

Team India is in a spot of bother. The team just doesn't look like winning at the moment. To begin with, we don't have a full-strength side playing continuously. If it is not injuries, it is workload management, if that's not the case, it is personal reasons.

Anyways, the performance has seen a sharp decline, and it is a major sign of worry for all Indian fans. Following the loss in the 2nd ODI and the 3-match series vs Bangladesh, Sehwag took to Twitter and expressed his concerns.

He said, "Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar. Need to shake up - wake up."

The team has now succumbed to two ODI series defeats to New Zealand and Bangladesh following an embarrassing defeat to England in the T20 World Cup semifinals.

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Match Report

From 69/6 to putting on a monstrous 271 on board, Mehidy and Mahmudullah put up a stellar performance to seal the deal for the hosts. Chasing 272, Rohit Sharma did not come out to bat as an opener. Dhawan was accompanied by Virat Kohli, who went back after scoring just 5 runs. Dhawan followed soon after.

Despite Iyer's brilliant 82, India just couldn't get going and fell to a loss. This is India's 2nd-ever series defeat vs Bangladesh, with the first one coming in 2018. The Indian skipper come out to bat number 9, threatened with a win for India with a few lusty blows, but couldn't take his team over the line.

It all came down to 20 off the last 6 deliveries. Rohit Sharma almost managed it, but couldn't hit 6 off the last delivery to win the game.

For India, in the bowling department, Sundar scalped three wickets, while Siraj and Umran got two each. The bowling performance on a whole though wasn't really great as the attack let go of an amazing opportunity when Bangladesh were reeling at 69/6. From there, to let the opposition score 271 is a poor performance, to say the least.

Sundar was fine with the ball, but the lack of a proper spinner who could attack was clearly lacking. For Bangladesh, Ebadot Hossain got three wickets, while Mehidy Hasan and Shakib scalped two each. Mahmudullah and Mustafizur too chipped in with a wicket each.

The caravan will now move to Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, where the 3rd and final ODI is set to be played on December 10.

